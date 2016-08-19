版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 20日 星期六 07:21 BJT

BRIEF-CIFC to pay F.A.B. Holdings I LP a termination fee of $13.3 mln upon termination of deal

Aug 19 CIFC LLC

* To pay F.A.B. Holdings I LP a termination fee of $13.3 million in cash upon termination of deal under certain specified circumstances Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐