版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 20日 星期六 07:24 BJT

BRIEF-Corrections Corp Of America CEO Damon Hininger reports purchase of 2,870 shares at $16.60/share

Aug 19 Corrections Corp Of America

* CEO Damon Hininger reports purchase of 2,870 shares of co's common stock on Aug 18 at $16.60/share - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐