版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 20日 星期六 06:29 BJT

BRIEF-FDA approves Pfizer's TROXYCA ER extended-release capsules CII for pain management

Aug 19 Pfizer Inc :

* FDA approves TROXYCA ER (oxycodone hydrochloride and naltrexone hydrochloride) extended-release CAPSULES CII with abuse-deterrent properties for the management of pain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐