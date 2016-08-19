BRIEF-Zealand Pharma announces new timelines for U.S. FDA decision on iglarlixi

Aug 19 Zealand Pharma A/S :

* Zealand announces new timelines for a U.S. FDA decision on iglarlixi, the fixed-ratio combination of lixisenatide (adlyxintm) and lantus(r), for the treatment of type 2 diabetes

* Financial guidance for 2016 remains unchanged

* A U.S. regulatory decision on iglarlixi is now expected before end of November 2016

* FDA requested updated information on pen delivery device for iglarlixi as part of new drug application, which was submitted by Sanofi