BRIEF-Metall Zug H1 EBIT up at 31.6 million Swiss francs

Aug 22 Metall Zug AG
* Posted gross sales of 441 million Swiss francs ($457.61
million) in first half of 2016, representing a year-on-year
increase of 3.4 pct
* H1 operating income (EBIT) rose slightly to 31.6 million
Swiss francs
* H1 net income increased to 23.9 million Swiss francs
thanks to improved financial result
* Second half of 2016 may involve market uncertainties for
Metall Zug Group
* Consequences of Brexit on economic environment as well as
on growth in EU area and in Switzerland are still unclear
* Expects operating income (EBIT) for 2016 as a whole to be
higher than in previous year
($1 = 0.9637 Swiss francs)
