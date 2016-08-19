版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 20日 星期六 05:35 BJT

BRIEF-American Science and Engineering enters MOU with plaintiffs

Aug 19 American Science and Engineering

* On August 15, second putative class action complaint was filed in Superior Court Department for Commonwealth of Massachusetts

* On August 19, entered into MOU with plaintiffs in federal action and state action providing for settlement of both lawsuits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

