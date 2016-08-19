版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 20日 星期六 07:22 BJT

BRIEF-DXP Enterprises files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln

Aug 19 DXP Enterprises Inc

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

