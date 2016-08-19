版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 20日 星期六 06:15 BJT

BRIEF-Teijin to acquire DuPont stakes in Japan, Indonesia ventures - Nikkei

Aug 19 Nikkei:

* Japan's Teijin is set to make two polyester film joint ventures with Dupont into wholly owned subsidiaries - Nikkei

* Teijin to acquire Dupont's 40% interest in Teijin Dupont Films Japan, take over Dupont's 49.9% stake in Indonesia Teijin Dupont Films - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2bIJqD8) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐