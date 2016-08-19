BRIEF-Viacom, National Amusements boards agree to settle dispute - internal memo

Aug 19 Memo to Viacom employees obtained by Reuters :

* Boards of Viacom and National Amusements approved an agreement to settle their dispute - Memo to Viacom employees obtained by Reuters

* Tom Dooley to become interim president and CEO until the end of fiscal year on September 30 - Memo to Viacom employees obtained by Reuters

* As part of agreement,Viacom board to expand, adding 5 new directors nominated by National Amusements-Memo to Viacom employees obtained by Reuters

* Philippe Dauman to continue to serve as non-executive chairman before leaving board on Sept 13 - Memo to Viacom employees obtained by Reuters Further company coverage: