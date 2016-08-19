BRIEF-Viacom, National Amusements boards agree to settle dispute - internal memo

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Aug 19 Memo to Viacom employees obtained by Reuters :
* Boards of Viacom and National Amusements approved an agreement to settle their dispute - Memo to Viacom employees obtained by Reuters
* Tom Dooley to become interim president and CEO until the end of fiscal year on September 30 - Memo to Viacom employees obtained by Reuters
* As part of agreement,Viacom board to expand, adding 5 new directors nominated by National Amusements-Memo to Viacom employees obtained by Reuters
* Philippe Dauman to continue to serve as non-executive chairman before leaving board on Sept 13 - Memo to Viacom employees obtained by Reuters Further company coverage:
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.