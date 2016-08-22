BRIEF-Ascom to divest its network testing division to InfoVista

Aug 22 Ascom Holding AG :
* To divest its network testing division to InfoVista
* Transaction is based on a cash-free/debt-free enterprise
value of $45 million
* Will receive $30 million in cash at closing and the
remainder of the consideration in the form of a subordinated
vendor loan with a nominal value of $15 million, a 7-year
maturity and a stated interest rate of 4 pct p.a.
* Closing of the transaction is expected in Q3/2016
* Expects to realize an extraordinary loss of around 145
Swiss francs million from the divestment of the Network Testing
Division
Source text - bit.ly/2baIJkt
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)