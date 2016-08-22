BRIEF-New York Reit plans of liquidation and dissolution

Aug 22 New York Reit Inc :
* New York Reit announces plan of liquidation and
dissolution
* Net proceeds to be distributed to stockholders
* Amends existing credit facility to allow proceeding with
liquidation
* Stockholder approval of plan of liquidation and
dissolution required
* Says also announced that company has amended its current
credit facility to permit nyrt to adopt a plan of liquidation
* Plan of liquidation outlines an orderly wind down of
company's business and operations.
* Says company's board has approved a plan of complete
liquidation and dissolution of company
* Company is re-engaging in discussions with parties that
had indicated interest in individual assets of company
* Will continue with its previously announced plans to
refinance its credit facility in order to prepay its credit
facility in full
* Says intends to hold a special meeting of stockholders to
seek approval of plan of dissolution
* Plan of liquidation was approved by nyrt's board of
directors by a vote of five directors voting for and one
director voting against
