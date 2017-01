Aug 22 Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc:

* Says will continue to look at tuck in acquisitions - Conference call

* Expects annual pre-tax cost synergies of $150m-$200m be realized 24-36 months after closing

* Expects EPS accretion to reach 40-50 cents during third year following the acquisition

* "we do not intend to issue equity in connection with this transaction"

* By the end of 2nd year post acquisition we expects more than $1.2 billion in free cash flow