BRIEF-Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd to acquire United States Warranty Corp - Nikkei

Aug 22 Nikkei:

* Dai-Ichi Life Insurance to acquire united states warranty corp for deal valued at $127 million - nikkei

* Ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd will acquire United States Warranty Corp, through Dai-Ichi's american subsidiary -Nikkei Source text for Eikon:

