BRIEF-Valero Energy Partners announces acquisition of the Meraux, 3 rivers terminal services business for $325 mln

Aug 22 Valero Energy Partners Lp :

* Valero Energy Partners Lp announces acquisition of the Meraux and three rivers terminal services business for $325 million

* In its first twelve months of operation, business to be acquired is expected to contribute approximately $25 million of net income

* Expects to finance $325 million acquisition with borrowings under its revolving credit facility, cash on hand among others

* Upon closing, partnership plans to enter into 10-year terminaling agreements with a subsidiary of Valero

* In its first twelve months of operation, business to be acquired is expected to contribute about $39 million of ebitda

* 10-Year terminaling agreements to include minimum volume commitments covering about 85 percent of planned throughput

* Expects to finance $325 million deal also with issuance of additional common units and general partner units to valero subsidiaries

* Newly issued units will be allocated in proportion allowing general partner to maintain its 2 percent general partner interest