BRIEF-Valero Energy Partners announces acquisition of the Meraux, 3 rivers terminal services business for $325 mln

Aug 22 Valero Energy Partners Lp :
* Valero Energy Partners Lp announces acquisition of the
Meraux and three rivers terminal services business for $325
million
* In its first twelve months of operation, business to be
acquired is expected to contribute approximately $25 million of
net income
* Expects to finance $325 million acquisition with
borrowings under its revolving credit facility, cash on hand
among others
* Upon closing, partnership plans to enter into 10-year
terminaling agreements with a subsidiary of Valero
* In its first twelve months of operation, business to be
acquired is expected to contribute about $39 million of ebitda
* Partnership plans to enter into 10-year terminaling
agreements with a subsidiary of valero
* 10-Year terminaling agreements to include minimum volume
commitments covering about 85 percent of planned throughput
* Expects to finance $325 million deal also with issuance of
additional common units and general partner units to valero
subsidiaries
* Newly issued units will be allocated in proportion
allowing general partner to maintain its 2 percent general
partner interest
