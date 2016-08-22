BRIEF-Alberta Investment Management says certain clients have agreed to sell 1.8 mln shares each of TMX Group

Aug 22 Alberta Investment Management Corporation
* Certain clients have agreed to sell 1.8 million common
shares each of TMX Group Limited
* Common shares are being sold on underwritten block trade
basis at gross price of $57.70 per share, through a syndicate of
underwriters
* Each of AIMCO, CDPQ and OTPPB will continue to hold
approximately 5% of issued and outstanding common shares of tmx
* Each of AIMCO, CDPQ and OTPPB will continue to have a
nominee on board of directors of TMX
* AIMCO, CDPQ and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan board
agreed to sell an aggregate of about 9.9% of common shares of
TMX as of Aug 2
* Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec, Ontario Teachers'
Pension Plan board to sell shares of TMX Group Ltd
