BRIEF-1347 Property Insurance Holdings provides preliminary estimate of catastrophe losses from the recent storm activity in Louisiana

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 22 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc
* 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc provides preliminary estimate of catastrophe losses from the recent storm activity in Louisiana
* Based on early analysis, pre-tax losses incurred, net of reinsurance, are not expected to exceed $5 million
* Expects to incur losses with respect to claims related to damage from storm activity in louisiana from August 11-15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
