版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 23日 星期二 04:37 BJT

BRIEF-1347 Property Insurance Holdings provides preliminary estimate of catastrophe losses from the recent storm activity in Louisiana

Aug 22 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc

* 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc provides preliminary estimate of catastrophe losses from the recent storm activity in Louisiana

* Based on early analysis, pre-tax losses incurred, net of reinsurance, are not expected to exceed $5 million

* Expects to incur losses with respect to claims related to damage from storm activity in louisiana from August 11-15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐