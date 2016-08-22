BRIEF-1347 Property Insurance Holdings provides preliminary estimate of catastrophe losses from the recent storm activity in Louisiana

Aug 22 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc

* 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc provides preliminary estimate of catastrophe losses from the recent storm activity in Louisiana

* Based on early analysis, pre-tax losses incurred, net of reinsurance, are not expected to exceed $5 million

* Expects to incur losses with respect to claims related to damage from storm activity in louisiana from August 11-15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: