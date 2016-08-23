BRIEF-Straumann H1 revenue up at CHF 461 million

Aug 23 Straumann Holding AG :
* H1 revenue rises 15% in local currencies and 16% in Swiss
francs to 461 million Swiss francs ($479.56 million)
* Q2: double-digit growth in all regions and segments drives
organic increase of 15%
* Says H1 net revenue 461.2 million Swiss francs versus
reuters poll f'cast of 451 million Swiss francs
* Says H1 EBIT 114.4 million Swiss francs versus Reuters
poll forecast of 113 million Swiss francs
* Exceptionally, H1 net profit (135 million Swiss francs)
exceeded operating profit (114 million Swiss francs) due to a
one-time deferred tax asset gain of 41 million francs resulting
from merger of Straumann Brazil with Neodent.
* Has lifted its expectation for full-year revenue growth
from high-single-digit to low-double-digit percent range and
confirms that it is well on way to deliver its existing
profitability targets
* Is pleased to announce that mrs Regula Wallimann has
agreed to stand for election to board at next annual general
meeting of shareholders on 7 April 2017
* FY outlook: despite further investments in strategic
growth initiatives, expected revenue growth and operational
leverage should lead to further improvements in underlying
full-year EBIT margin5
* Guidance for full-year revenue growth raised to
low-double-digit percent range
