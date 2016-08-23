BRIEF-Komax Holding H1 profit after taxes up 72.1 pct to CHF 20.4 mln

Aug 23 Komax Holding AG :
* H1 consolidated revenues +20.4 percent to 177.5 million Swiss francs ($184.65 million) and
operating profit (EBIT) +15.3 percent to 27.0 million francs as well as group profit after taxes
(EAT) +72.1 percent to 20.4 million francs
* For second half of 2016, Komax Group is anticipating a result broadly in line with first
half of year
* In first half of 2016, Komax Group generated order intake of 174.4 million francs, thereby
surpassing previous year's result of 165.5 million francs by 5.3 percent
* From current standpoint, Komax Group expects its second-half result for 2016 to be of
similar magnitude to its first-half result
($1 = 0.9613 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)