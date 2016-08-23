BRIEF-Emmi H1 EBIT up 9.5 pct at CHF 92.5 million

Aug 23 Emmi AG :
* H1 EBIT of 92.5 million Swiss francs ($96.25 million)
compared to 84.4 million francs in previous year (+9.5 pct) and
an EBIT margin of 5.8 pct (previous year 5.4 pct)
* H1 sales of 1,594.1 million francs, which was 2.0 pct
higher than previous year's figure of 1,563.0 million francs
* H1 net profit was 60.8 million francs, compared with 46.2
million francs in previous year (+31.6 pct)
* Anticipates in FY a sales growth of -1 pct to 1
pct(previously 0 pct to 1 pct) and slightly increases its
earnings outlook
* Sees FY EBIT of 185 million to 195 million francs
(previously 180 million to 190 million francs)
($1 = 0.9610 Swiss francs)
