BRIEF-Sasol raises price tag for Lake Charles project

* Project is under construction near Lake Charles, Louisiana
in USA, adjacent to Sasol's existing chemical operations
* An independent third party review of estimate has also
been carried out
* Detailed review has confirmed that total capital cost for
project is expected to be $11 bln, which includes site
infrastructure and utility improvements
* Cash savings that have been achieved from company's low
oil price response plan, and cost savings resulting from
business performance enhancement programme, are both well ahead
of previously communicated targets
* This is an increase of $2.1 bln from original estimate at
time of final investment decision (FID) in October 2014
* At June 30 2016, capital expenditure to date on LCCP was
$4.8 bln, and overall project completion was around 50 pct
* Schedule for LCCP remains same as communicated on June 6
2016
* First unit, linear low-density polyethylene unit, is
expected to achieve beneficial operation in second half of
calendar year 2018
* Remaining derivative units will reach beneficial operation
by second half of 2019
* Even though expected capital expenditure for LCCP has
increased, we do not expect this to result in company exceeding
its self-imposed gearing targets
* Expected returns from LCCP have also been updated, taking
into account our updated oil, natural gas and petrochemical
price forecasts
* On an unlevered basis, returns from LCCP are expected to
be slightly above company's US dollar weighted average cost of
capital of 8 pct
* We still consider LCCP to be a sound strategic investment
that will return value to our shareholders for many years into
future
* An impairment of $65 mln has been recognised for our 2016
financial year pertaining to low-density polyethylene unit
