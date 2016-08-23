BRIEF-Agreement between Unit Cobalt International Energy Angola and Sonangol terminated

Aug 23 Cobalt International Energy Inc :
* On aug 22, 2016, purchase and sale agreement between unit
cobalt international energy angola ltd. And sonangol was
automatically terminated
* Cobalt international energy inc says in accordance with
the purchase and sale agreement, sonangol had previously paid
the company $250.0 million
* As requisite angolan government approvals were not
received within one year, purchase and sale agreement
automatically terminated
* Cobalt international energy says plans to work with
sonangol to understand and agree on the financial and
operational implications of the termination
Source text - bit.ly/2bsdemy
