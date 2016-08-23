BRIEF-J M Smucker - do not have a place in mass premium pet foods, continue to evaluate acquisitions or licensing there

Aug 23 J M Smucker Co

* On conf call - expect softness in pet foods to continue in near term

* On conf call - folgers K-cup volume trends improved in q1

* On conf call - have plans to introduce new pacaking later this year and enhanced brand suport for Kibbles 'n Bits

* Have introduced bonus bags for Kibbles 'n Bits supported by lower input costs, expect this to help moderate declines

* Lower Q2 pet food sales due to double-digit declines for natural balance and Kibbles 'n Bits, mid-single-digit declines for Meow Mix and 9lives cat food

* Progressing on whitespace opportunities in mainstream pet food driven by consumer preference for additional protein and natural ingredient options

* Exec - Kibbles 'n Bits brand has been struggling over past year or so, bonus bags decelerating the losses that we were seeing previously

* Do not have a place in mass premium pet foods, continue to evaluate acquisitions, licensing or launching existing brands in that segment

* Natural Balance brand has not lost any shelf space, pet specialty store channel seeing some overall slowdown in traffic