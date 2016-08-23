BRIEF-Z Capital Partners to acquire Affinity Gaming

Aug 23 Z Capital Partners L.L.C.:
* Says entered into a definitive agreement for such
affiliates of Z Capital to acquire Affinity in an all-cash
transaction
* All-Cash transaction values Affinity Gaming at
approximately $580 million
* Has received a debt financing commitment in amount of $465
million from Citizens Bank, N.A.
* Z Capital Partners, L.L.C. says will purchase Affinity's
remaining outstanding shares for $17.35 per share in cash
* Z Capital Partners, L.L.C says currently own approximately
41 percent of Affinity's outstanding shares
