BRIEF-Universal Filmed Entertainment announces structure, leadership for Dreamworks Animation

Aug 23 Universal Filmed Entertainment Group
* Universal Filmed Entertainment Group Announces Structure
And Leadership Team For Dreamworks Animation Business
* Universal Filmed Entertainment Group Says Dreamworks
Feature Animation Group Will Be Added To Universal's Portfolio
Of Film Labels
* Former Dreamworks Animation CEO, Jeffrey Katzenberg, To
Become Chairman Of Dreamworks New Media
* Corporate Functions As Well As Marketing And Distribution
Will Be Fully Aligned With NBCuniversal Structure
* Universal Filmed Entertainment Says Dreamworks Animation
President, Ann Daly Will Step Down From Her Post & Serve As An
Advisor During Transition
* Vince Klaseus Will Lead Combined Universal And Dreamworks
Animation Games, Digital And Consumer Products Organization
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: