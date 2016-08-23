BRIEF-Craft Brew and Anheuser-Busch announce new commercial agreements

Aug 23 Craft Brew Alliance Inc
* Craft Brew Alliance and Anheuser-Busch announce new and
enhanced commercial agreements
* Agreements include an amended and extended master
distribution agreement, a new contract brewing arrangement
* CBA and AB have extended current fee structure of existing
master distributor agreement for 10 additional years, through
2028
* Under terms of a new contract brewing arrangement, CBA and
AB to transition up to 300,000 barrels of volume into AB's
breweries
* Expected to gain significant financial benefits from
commercial agreements will allow co to continue investing in its
growth strategy
* CBA and AB will work together over coming months to
implement brewing and international distribution aspects of
agreements
