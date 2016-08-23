BRIEF-Stryker entered credit agreement with various lenders - SEC filing

Aug 23 Stryker Corp
* On August 19, co, unit entered into a credit agreement
with various lenders - SEC filing
* Principal differences between 2016 credit agreement and
2014 credit agreement is increase of commitments to $1.50
billion - SEC filing
* 2016 credit agreement includes an increase option
permitting company to increase size of facility up to an
additional $500 million
* 2016 credit agreement includes a $255 million letter of
credit sublimit
* 2016 credit agreement also includes an increase option of
$500 million multicurrency sublimit
* 2016 credit agreement extends maturity date to August 19,
2021
