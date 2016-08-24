版本:
BRIEF-Oculus Innovative Sciences receives U.S. FDA approval for new post dermal procedures product

Aug 24 Oculus Innovative Sciences Inc

* Got new 510(k) clearance from u.s. Fda for company's new post-dermal-procedures product

* Co's dermatology division, intraderm, will begin marketing post-dermal-procedures product in us beginning march 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

