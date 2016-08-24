BRIEF-Yintech to buy a Chinese online provider of spot commodity trading services

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Aug 24 Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd:
* Yintech to acquire second largest online provider of spot commodity trading services in china
* Definitive agreement to acquire 100% equity interest in Gold Master (HK) Company Limited
* To acquire a 100% equity stake in gold master for a combination of cash and share consideration
* Deal for combination of cash and share consideration, including US$42.2 million in cash, US$150.7 million in newly issued Yintech Co shares
* After transaction, gold master will continue to operate under its own brand.
* Consideration shares will be issued at US$0.75 per share, equivalent to US$15.00 per American Depositary Shares
* Gold master expects its 2016 net income to be in excess of RMB140.0 million.
* Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd says will issue 200.89 million consideration shares in total, representing 14.71% of enlarged share capital of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.