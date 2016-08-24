版本:
BRIEF-Prometic Life Sciences to acquire Telesta Therapeutics

Aug 24 ProMetic Life Sciences Inc :

* ProMetic announces agreement to acquire Telesta Therapeutics Inc in all share transaction

* Will acquire all of share capital of Telesta at a share price of $0.14 payable in ProMetic common shares

* Deal does not materially affect ProMetic's EBITDA and operating cash flows

* Agreement also contains no shop provisions and a mutual $2.5 million breakup fee payable by Telesta or ProMetic in specified circumstances Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

