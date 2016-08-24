BRIEF-Insys Therapeutics says in study all treatments were generally well tolerated

Aug 24 Insys Therapeutics Inc

* Insys Therapeutics reports phase 3 trial of Sublingual Buprenorphine Spray met primary endpoint in patients with moderate-to-severe postoperative pain after bunionectomy

* Insys Therapeutics Inc says in study all treatments were generally well tolerated