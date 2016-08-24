BRIEF-Konecranes provides further financial information on Stahl CraneSystems

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Aug 24 Konecranes Abp :
* Received approval from the European Commission for its pending acquisition of Terex's MHPS business
* The approval is conditional on a commitment by Konecranes to divest its STAHL CraneSystems business
* To facilitate the divestment process, Konecranes announces that STAHL CraneSystems' pro forma EBITDA on a stand-alone basis would have totaled approximately 30 million euros ($33.87 million) in 2015
* Konecranes will use the proceeds from the STAHL CraneSystems divestment to amortize loans related to the MHPS Acquisition
* The closing of the MHPS Acquisition is conditional to the European Commission's approval of the buyer(s) of the STAHL CraneSystems business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8857 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.