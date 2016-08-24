版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 24日 星期三 17:42 BJT

BRIEF-DHT Holdings adjusts conversion price of its 4.5% convertible senior notes

Aug 24 DHT Holdings Inc:

* DHT Holdings announces an adjustment to conversion price of its 4.5% convertible senior notes due 2019

* Conversion price was adjusted from $6.9651 per share to $6.6570 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐