BRIEF-Royal Bank of Canada increases qtrly dividend of two cents/shr to 83 cents/shr

Aug 24 Royal Bank Of Canada :

* Royal Bank Of Canada says declared an increase to its quarterly common share dividend of two cents per share, or two per cent, to 83 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

