BRIEF-Celgene reports 8.1 pct passive stake in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals

Aug 24 Oncomed Pharmaceuticals :

* Celgene Corporation reports 8.1 pct passive stake in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc as of August 23, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2bBcQ6P) Further company coverage:

