版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 24日 星期三 18:18 BJT

BRIEF-Real Goods Solar enters 2nd loan modification agreement with Solar Solutions And Distribution

Aug 24 Real Goods Solar Inc

* Entered into a second loan modification agreement to amended,restated loan agreement with Solar Solutions and Distribution, LLC Source: (bit.ly/2bBcSfc ) Further company coverage:

