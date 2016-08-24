BRIEF-Activision Blizzard enters 5th amendment to credit agreement

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Aug 24 Activision Blizzard Inc
* Says entered into fifth amendment to credit agreement, dated as of october 11, 2013 - SEC filing
* Amendment provides for a new tranche of term loans 'A' in an aggregate principal amount of $2.88 billion
* Activision Blizzard Inc says amendment also provides for new tranche of revolving credit commitments in an aggregate principal amount of $250 million
* Both revolving credit facility and term loan are scheduled to mature on August 23, 2021
* Revolving credit facility replaced company's revolving credit facility under existing credit agreement Source: (bit.ly/2bmsL5w) Further company coverage:
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.