BRIEF-Activision Blizzard enters 5th amendment to credit agreement

Aug 24 Activision Blizzard Inc

* Says entered into fifth amendment to credit agreement, dated as of october 11, 2013 - SEC filing

* Amendment provides for a new tranche of term loans 'A' in an aggregate principal amount of $2.88 billion

* Activision Blizzard Inc says amendment also provides for new tranche of revolving credit commitments in an aggregate principal amount of $250 million

* Both revolving credit facility and term loan are scheduled to mature on August 23, 2021

* Revolving credit facility replaced company's revolving credit facility under existing credit agreement Source: (bit.ly/2bmsL5w) Further company coverage:

