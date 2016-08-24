版本:
BRIEF-Inotek Pharmaceuticals says completion of recruitment phase of Matrx-1

Aug 24 Inotek Pharmaceuticals

* Announces completion of recruitment phase of Matrx-1, first phase 3 clinical trial of Trabodenoson for glaucoma

* Top-line data from Matrx-1 study are expected in december 2016.

