公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 24日 星期三 20:06 BJT

BRIEF-Best Buy Co sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.28/shr

Aug 24 Best Buy Co Inc

* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

