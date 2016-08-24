版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 24日 星期三 20:15 BJT

BRIEF-Biopharmx enrolls first subject in OPAL Phase 2B clinical trial

Aug 24 Biopharmx Corp :

* Biopharmx enrolls first subject in OPAL Phase 2B clinical trial of bpx-01 topical minocycline for treatment of acne

* Company expects results from OPAL study in first half of 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

