BRIEF-Corium Streamlines bioequivalence development path for Transdermal Corplex Memantine

Aug 24 Corium International :

* Corium announces streamlined bioequivalence development path for Transdermal Corplex Memantine

* Received favorable written feedback from FDA on pre-investigational new drug application submission for Transdermal Corplex Memantine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

