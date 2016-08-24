版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 24日 星期三 20:30 BJT

BRIEF-Skullcandy intends to pay Incipio a termination fee of $6.6 mln

Aug 24 Skullcandy Inc

* Intends to pay Incipio a termination fee of $6.6 million in cash within two business days after demand from Incipio Source text: [bit.ly/2bNpiNa] Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐