BRIEF-Abercrombie & Fitch says announces partnership with Zalando

Aug 24 Abercrombie & Fitch Co

* Abercrombie & Fitch Co. announces partnership with Zalando

* Entered into a wholesale agreement with Europe fashion platform Zalando Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

