BRIEF-Exelixis announces redemption of remaining 4.25 convertible senior subordinated notes

Aug 24 Exelixis Inc:

* Exelixis announces redemption of all remaining 4.25% convertible senior subordinated notes due 2019

* Has called for redemption approximately $48.1 million of its 4.25% convertible senior subordinated notes due 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

