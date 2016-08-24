版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 24日 星期三 20:41 BJT

BRIEF-TCP Capital says appointment of M. Freddie Reiss as an independent director

Aug 24 Tcp Capital Corp

* Addition of M. Freddie Reiss will expand TCPC's board of directors to seven members - SEC Filing

* Says appointment of M. Freddie Reiss as an independent director Source text: [bit.ly/2bghvGb] Further company coverage:

