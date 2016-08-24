版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 24日 星期三 21:02 BJT

BRIEF-Mannkind's cco Michael Castagna reports open market purchase of 25,000 shares for $0.94 per share

Aug 24 Mannkind Corp :

* Mannkind's cco Michael Castagna reports open market purchase of 25,000 shares of co's common stock on august 23 for $0.94per share Source text - bit.ly/2bmQuTg Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐