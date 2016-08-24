版本:
BRIEF-First Capital Realty renews NCIB for convertible debentures

Aug 24 First Capital Realty Inc

* First Capital Realty announces renewal of normal course issuer bid for convertible debentures

* Under NCIB, may purchase such convertible debentures, representing 10 pct of public float thereof as of August 10, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

