BRIEF-Pacific Ridge Exploration to acquire Nevada gold-silver project

Aug 24 Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd

* Option to earn a 100 pct interest in Poker Brown gold-silver project, Nevada, by making payments totaling US$1 million

* Underlying royalties from option include 2.5 pct NSR that can be bought down to 2 pct for US$500,000, 0.5 pct NSR capped at US$500,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

