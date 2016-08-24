版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 24日 星期三

BRIEF-Scynexis receives orphan drug designation for SCY-078

Aug 24 Scynexis Inc

* Receives orphan drug designation For SCY-078 for treatment of invasive aspergillus infections

* Says designations provide scynexis with a potential 12 years of market exclusivity in U.S. for drug upon FDA approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

