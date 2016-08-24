版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 24日 星期三 22:53 BJT

BRIEF-Express expects traffic to remain a headwind

Aug 24 Express Inc :

* Sees traffic to remain a headwind - conf call

* Lack of clarity across the assortment in quarter, due to too many choices, particularly in women's line - conf call

* Made a minority investment in apparel retailer Homage - conf call Further company coverage:

