2016年 8月 24日

BRIEF-Atlas Air Worldwide says announces new contract with FedEx

Aug 24 Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc

* Atlas air worldwide announces new contract with FedEx

* Entered into a five-year agreement with FedEx express to provide it with five 747-400 freighter aircraft

* An agreement to provide five aircraft for 2016 peak season flying is already in place Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

